2018 Kia Sportage

$23,999 + taxes & licensing 3 1 , 3 8 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7772658

7772658 Stock #: F48GNG

F48GNG VIN: KNDPNCAC9J7312546

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl

Interior Colour Interior

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 31,383 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Door Locks Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS Rear Window Defroster Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel Convenience Keyless Entry Map Lights Automatic Headlights Seating Leather Seats Height Adjustable Driver Seat 60/40 folding rear seats Comfort Overhead sunglass holder Additional Features SMART KEY Cabin Air Filter Illuminated Vanity Mirror Windshield wiper de-icer Push-Button Start PASSENGER SEAT HEIGHT ADJUSTER Leather Gear Shift Knob auto defog system Rear wiper and washer Rear Console Air Ventilation Rear Armrest (w/ Cup Holders) Express Up/Down Driver Window Dual-Level Cargo Floor Auto Temperature Control (Dual-Zone) Autodimming rearview mirror 10-Way Power Driver Seat (w/2-Way Driver Seat Power Lumbar) Clean Air Electronic Filtration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.