2018 Kia Sportage

31,383 KM

Details

$23,999

+ tax & licensing
$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

EX Premium

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

31,383KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7772658
  • Stock #: F48GNG
  • VIN: KNDPNCAC9J7312546

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Interior
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 31,383 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rear Window Defroster
Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Map Lights
Automatic Headlights
Leather Seats
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
60/40 folding rear seats
Overhead sunglass holder
SMART KEY
Cabin Air Filter
Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Windshield wiper de-icer
Push-Button Start
PASSENGER SEAT HEIGHT ADJUSTER
Leather Gear Shift Knob
auto defog system
Rear wiper and washer
Rear Console Air Ventilation
Rear Armrest (w/ Cup Holders)
Express Up/Down Driver Window
Dual-Level Cargo Floor
Auto Temperature Control (Dual-Zone)
Autodimming rearview mirror
10-Way Power Driver Seat (w/2-Way Driver Seat Power Lumbar)
Clean Air Electronic Filtration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

