2018 Kia Sportage

37,321 KM

Details Description Features

$34,990

+ tax & licensing
$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

2018 Kia Sportage

2018 Kia Sportage

SX Turbo AWD! Incoming! Pano Roof! NAV

2018 Kia Sportage

SX Turbo AWD! Incoming! Pano Roof! NAV

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

37,321KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8495148
  Stock #: F4GG8V
  VIN: KNDPRCA68J7324623

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour black cherry
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 37,321 KM

Vehicle Description

Local car, new brakes, low kilometers, & fully loaded with awesome features!! What more could you ask for?

Stand out from the crowd in this stylish Sportage, visit us in-person or online at birchwoodkiawest.ca to schedule your test drive.
Key Features

- Panoramic Moonroof
- Navigation
- Leather Seats - Heated & Cooled Front, Heated Rear
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Apple Carplay & Android Auto
- Harmon Kardon Sound System
- Wireless Smartphone Charger
- Power Front Seats
- Smart Power Liftgate
- Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
- 8 Inch Infotainment Screen with Bluetooth
- LED Fog Lights
- Power & Heated Sideview Mirrors with Auto Fold
- Welcome Lighting System
- Rearview Camera

Safety Features

- Dynamic Adaptive Headlights
- Blind Spot Detection
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Front & Rear Parking Sensors
- Lane Departure Warning
- Autonomous Emergency Braking

and so much more!!

Experience is Everything at Birchwood KIA West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba KIA Dealer! We strive to provide our customers the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program!

Open 24 hours a day at birchwoodkiawest.ca
DISCLAIMER

*Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied.
*Price does not include PST/GST.
*No down payment or trade-in is required.
*Additional fees may apply to select finance and lease options.
*Dealer Permit #4302

*Visit us! Birchwood Kia West in the Pointe West Autopark. Portage Ave & The Perimeter!
*Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca
*Contact our Sales Department at (204) 888-4542

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Sportmatic
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
3.32 Axle Ratio
Battery w/Run Down Protection
62 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,150 kgs (4,740 lbs)
Engine: 2.0L T-GDI I4 D-CVVT
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Fog Lamps
SPLASH GUARDS
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Roof Rack Rails Only
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Wheel Well Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Metal-Look Door Handles
Metal-Look Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Tires: P245/45R19
Wheels: 19" Machined-Finish Alloy
Smart Power Liftgate Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Security System
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Cargo Net
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated/Cooled Front Bucket Seats -inc: height adjustable front seats, 10-way power driver seat, 2-way power driver lumbar and power passenger seat
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS) Lane Departure Warning
Park Assist Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Keyless Entry
Power Locks
Power Liftgate
Integrated roof antenna
8 speakers
digital signal processor
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
320w Regular Amplifier
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Voice Activation
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 w/Navigation -inc: 8" integrated navigation system, SiriusXM satellite radio, Bluetooth hands-free connectivity, AUX and USB input jacks, steering wheel mounted audio controls, Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, harman/kardon premium sound sy...
Cargo shade
Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Driver
Headlights-Automatic
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Front
Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone
Audio-AM/FM Stereo
Brakes-ABS
Fuel System-Gasoline
Mirror(s)-Heated
Mirror(s)-Power
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Roof-Sun/Moon
Seat Trim-Leather
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seat-Power Driver
Seat-Power Passenger
Seats-Front Bucket
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Audio Controls
Steering Wheel-Leather
Transmission-Auto
Windows-Power
Parking Aid Sensor
Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Blind Spot Sensor
Telephone-Bluetooth Connection
Seat(s)-Heated Rear
Seat(s)-Cooled Front
Mirrors-Power Folding
Roof-Panoramic
Engine-Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

