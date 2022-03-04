$34,990+ tax & licensing
2018 Kia Sportage
SX Turbo AWD! Incoming! Pano Roof! NAV
Location
Birchwood Kia West
3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4
- Listing ID: 8495148
- Stock #: F4GG8V
- VIN: KNDPRCA68J7324623
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour black cherry
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 37,321 KM
Vehicle Description
Local car, new brakes, low kilometers, & fully loaded with awesome features!! What more could you ask for?
Stand out from the crowd in this stylish Sportage, visit us in-person or online at birchwoodkiawest.ca to schedule your test drive.
Key Features
- Panoramic Moonroof
- Navigation
- Leather Seats - Heated & Cooled Front, Heated Rear
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Apple Carplay & Android Auto
- Harmon Kardon Sound System
- Wireless Smartphone Charger
- Power Front Seats
- Smart Power Liftgate
- Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
- 8 Inch Infotainment Screen with Bluetooth
- LED Fog Lights
- Power & Heated Sideview Mirrors with Auto Fold
- Welcome Lighting System
- Rearview Camera
Safety Features
- Dynamic Adaptive Headlights
- Blind Spot Detection
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Front & Rear Parking Sensors
- Lane Departure Warning
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
and so much more!!
DISCLAIMER
*Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied.
*Price does not include PST/GST.
*No down payment or trade-in is required.
*Additional fees may apply to select finance and lease options.
*Dealer Permit #4302
Vehicle Features
