2018 Kia Sportage

$34,990 + taxes & licensing 3 7 , 3 2 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8495148

8495148 Stock #: F4GG8V

F4GG8V VIN: KNDPRCA68J7324623

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour black cherry

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 37,321 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes All Wheel Drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electronic Transfer Case Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Sportmatic Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher 3.32 Axle Ratio Battery w/Run Down Protection 62 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 2,150 kgs (4,740 lbs) Engine: 2.0L T-GDI I4 D-CVVT Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights DEEP TINTED GLASS Fog Lamps SPLASH GUARDS Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Roof Rack Rails Only Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Black Wheel Well Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Metal-Look Door Handles Metal-Look Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Tires: P245/45R19 Wheels: 19" Machined-Finish Alloy Smart Power Liftgate Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Security System Cruise Control Trip Computer Navigation System Cargo Net Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Driver And Passenger Door Bins Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Vinyl Door Trim Insert 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat 8-Way Driver Seat 8-Way Passenger Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Heated/Cooled Front Bucket Seats -inc: height adjustable front seats, 10-way power driver seat, 2-way power driver lumbar and power passenger seat Leather Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS) Lane Departure Warning Park Assist Front And Rear Parking Sensors Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Blind Spot Collision Mitigation-Front Convenience Keyless Entry Power Options Power Locks Power Liftgate Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna 8 speakers digital signal processor 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Streaming Audio 320w Regular Amplifier Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Voice Activation Radio: AM/FM/MP3 w/Navigation -inc: 8" integrated navigation system, SiriusXM satellite radio, Bluetooth hands-free connectivity, AUX and USB input jacks, steering wheel mounted audio controls, Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, harman/kardon premium sound sy... Comfort Cargo shade Seating Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Driver Additional Features Headlights-Automatic Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Seat-Rear Pass-Through Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control Air Conditioning-Front Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone Audio-AM/FM Stereo Brakes-ABS Fuel System-Gasoline Mirror(s)-Heated Mirror(s)-Power Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination Roof-Sun/Moon Seat Trim-Leather Seat(s)-Heated Front Seat-Power Driver Seat-Power Passenger Seats-Front Bucket Seats-Rear Bench Steering Wheel-Adjustable Steering Wheel-Audio Controls Steering Wheel-Leather Transmission-Auto Windows-Power Parking Aid Sensor Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Blind Spot Sensor Telephone-Bluetooth Connection Seat(s)-Heated Rear Seat(s)-Cooled Front Mirrors-Power Folding Roof-Panoramic Engine-Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.