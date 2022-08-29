2018 Kia Sportage EX 3.99% Available For A Limited Time

2018 Kia Sportage EX 3.99% Available For A Limited Time

$29,964 + taxes & licensing 6 2 , 0 8 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9038962

9038962 Stock #: F4R98K

F4R98K VIN: KNDPNCAC3J7315118

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Storm Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 62,085 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS SPLASH GUARDS Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Lip Spoiler Black grille w/chrome surround Tire mobility kit LED brakelights Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Roof Rack Rails Only Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Black Wheel Well Trim Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Wheels: 18" Machined-Finish Alloy Tires: P225/55R18 Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Immobilizer PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Driver And Passenger Door Bins Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Vinyl Door Trim Insert 8-Way Driver Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Leather Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit Convenience Keyless Entry Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Sportmatic Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 3.195 Axle Ratio Engine: 2.4L GDI I4 DOHC Battery w/Run Down Protection 62 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 2,150 kgs (4,740 lbs) Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Safety 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Rear View Camera Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Integrated roof antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Streaming Audio Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Voice Activation Additional Features Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control Air Conditioning-Front Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination Steering Wheel-Adjustable Steering Wheel-Leather Driver Side Adjustable Seat Radio: AM/FM/CD/HD/SAT Audio System -inc: 6 speakers w/USB (x2) 7" colour touch screen IT monitor and Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.