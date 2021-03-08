2018 Kia Stinger

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Driver Knee Airbag Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning rear air conditioning Front air conditioning Cargo shade Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering remote start Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain All Wheel Drive Automatic Transmission Windows Sunroof rear window defogger Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Android Auto Apple CarPlay Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera MEMORY MIRRORS Power Lift Gates Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Keyless Start Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals HD Radio Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Restricted Driving Mode Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission AUX/USB input Turbocharged Engine Wheels: 19" Machined-Finish Alloy Emergency Sos Forward Collision Warning and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Smart Device Remote Engine Start Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Open Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel UVO Intelligence Audio Aux Input Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Blind Spot 8 Spd Automatic Transmission 6 Cyl V6 Engine Gasoline Fuel System Radio: AM/FM/MP3/SiriusXM Audio System -inc: 7" display w/rearview camera 9-speakers dual 12V charging ports and steering wheel controls

