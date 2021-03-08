Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Kia Stinger

19,516 KM

Details Description Features

$36,749

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$36,749

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

Contact Seller
2018 Kia Stinger

2018 Kia Stinger

GT | Kia Certified | Rare Find! | 365HP | Accident Free | Local Lease Return |

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Kia Stinger

GT | Kia Certified | Rare Find! | 365HP | Accident Free | Local Lease Return |

Location

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

Contact Seller
Sale

$36,749

+ taxes & licensing

19,516KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6683981
  • Stock #: F3UTDM
  • VIN: KNAE35LC8J6028852

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Thunder Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 19,516 KM

Vehicle Description

Kia Certified Preowned Vehicles receive:
-Exclusive rebate and financing options!
-Upgradable, 6 years/120,000km Mechanical Breakdown Protection! Completely transferrable
-24 Roadside Assistance; Rental Benefits; Trip Interruption and Multimedia update coverage
-135 Point Kia Certified Preowned Inspection Report
-90 Day SiriusXM Satellite radio trial (if applicable)
Rare Find! Twin Turbocharged 3.3L V6 AWD! Performance, Luxury, at an amazing price!

365HP 3.3L V6 Turbocharged Engine
8 Speed Automatic Dual Clutch Transmission
Performance Brembo Brakes
19 Machined-Finish Alloy Wheels
Power Adjustable Sunroof
UVO Telematics
Blind-Spot Detection
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Smart Power Liftgate
Electronic Parking Brake
Heated Steering Wheel
All Wheel Drive
Android Auto
Apple Carplay
Automatic Temperature Control (Dual)
Driver Memory System (Seat, mirrors, and S/W)
12-Way Power Driver Seat
12- way Power Passenger Seat
Rearview Camera
Leather Interior
Bluetooth Connectivity
Push Button Start
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Front Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Available SiriusXM Radio
USB Ports
2 Set of Keys
Block Heater Equipped

All of our purchases comes with the following

Carfax report
Service records if available
Kia Certified Preowned Inspection
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Call to arrange your appointment and have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model!

Only At Birchwood Kia on Regent: The Price You See Is The Price You Pay With No Hidden Fees Or Charges.
Sale price includes all current incentives; only GST and PST are extra.

Come see us at Birchwood KIA on Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!
Call us at 1-888-690-1256 or go to
BIRCHWOODKIAREGENT.CA
to browse our inventory!

Wed love to see ya at Birchwood KIA!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
rear air conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
Sunroof
rear window defogger
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
MEMORY MIRRORS
Power Lift Gates
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Keyless Start
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
HD Radio
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Restricted Driving Mode
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
AUX/USB input
Turbocharged Engine
Wheels: 19" Machined-Finish Alloy
Emergency Sos
Forward Collision Warning and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Open Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel
UVO Intelligence
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Blind Spot
8 Spd Automatic Transmission
6 Cyl V6 Engine
Gasoline Fuel System
Radio: AM/FM/MP3/SiriusXM Audio System -inc: 7" display w/rearview camera
9-speakers
dual 12V charging ports and steering wheel controls

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Kia on Regent

2013 Volkswagen Tigu...
 135,624 KM
$13,999 + tax & lic
2015 Kia Sorento LX ...
 184,785 KM
$7,244 + tax & lic
2002 Chrysler PT Cru...
 77,650 KM
$2,869 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Call Dealer

204-667-XXXX

(click to show)

204-667-9993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory