2018 Kia Stinger

$37,990 + taxes & licensing

45,906 KM Used

Listing ID: 9935927

9935927 Stock #: F536N6

F536N6 VIN: KNAE55LC6J6040704

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Thunder Grey Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 45,906 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Engine Oil Cooler Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers 3.54 Axle Ratio 150 amp alternator Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature 60 L Fuel Tank 90-Amp/Hr 740CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Suspension Engine: 3.3L Twin-Turbo GDI V6 Full-Time All-Wheel Safety First Aid Kit Brake Assist Back-Up Camera Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Front Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Restricted Driving Mode Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Right Side Camera Left Side Camera Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Blind Spot Aerial View Camera System Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Interior Immobilizer Compass HEAD-UP DISPLAY Cargo Net PERIMETER ALARM ashtray Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Rigid cargo cover Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Front Cigar Lighter(s) Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor Tracker System Leather Door Trim Insert 8-Way Passenger Seat Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim and Carpet Mat Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material Exterior Chrome Grille Body-coloured door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass LED brakelights Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Aluminum Spare Wheel Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster and Power Blind Laminated Glass Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert Chrome Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Wheels: 19" Machined-Finish Alloy Tires: P225/40R19 Fr & P255/35R19 Rr Performance Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade and Wind Deflector Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Delay-Off Media / Nav / Comm Window grid antenna digital signal processor 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Automatic Equalizer Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Voice Activation Additional Features 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

