2018 Land Rover Discovery

Land Rover Canada lease return with no accidents. Low km and great color combination. Ask about the Certified Program!
Because that optional program comes with low finance rates and extends the warranty to 6 year 160,000 km from original in service date.
Highlighted features:
* In Control Apps
* Panoramic Roof
* Heated Steering Wheel
* Heated Power Front Seats
And there is so much more!
So why buy from a real Land Rover dealer?
Regardless of new or pre-owned, your Jaguar/Land Rover purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. Please call for details!
