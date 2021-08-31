Menu
2018 Land Rover Discovery

31,942 KM

Details Description

$39,991

+ tax & licensing
Sport HSE * Incoming Lease Return *

Location

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

31,942KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7749834
  • Stock #: F47K6H
  • VIN: SALCR2RX8JH723671

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Santorini Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony/Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F47K6H
  • Mileage 31,942 KM

Vehicle Description

Land Rover Canada lease return with no accidents. Low km and great color combination. Ask about the Certified Program!
Because that optional program comes with low finance rates and extends the warranty to 6 year 160,000 km from original in service date.
Highlighted features:

* In Control Apps
* Panoramic Roof
* Heated Steering Wheel
* Heated Power Front Seats
And there is so much more!

So why buy from a real Land Rover dealer?
Regardless of new or pre-owned, your Jaguar/Land Rover purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. Please call for details!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

