2018 Land Rover Discovery

This is the first HSE Luxury Ho we have ever seen come in, this was the highest trim level of that model year. Eligible for Certified Program!
As part of the safety/Certification process we are adding new tires, new front brakes, new rear brakes and updating all required maintenance.
Loaded with features, but here are the highlights:
* In Control Apps
* Vision Assist Package
* Heads Up Display
* Touch Pro Package
* Heated and Cooled Front Seats
* Heated Rear Seats
* Heated Steering Wheel
And so much more! A very sharp looking compact SUV.
Why buy from a Land Rover dealer?
Regardless of new or pre-owned, your Jaguar/Land Rover purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.
And, only a Land Rover dealer can assist with the In Control, a non dealer cannot assist with this
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle, please call for details while we intake this lease return. For example, the wheels are 20 Inch Black, not silver alloy as shown.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Block Heater
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
70 L Fuel Tank
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Strut Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
GVWR: 2,505 kgs (5,523 lbs)
Axle Ratio: 4.544
Engine: 2.0L i4 Turbocharged Ingenium (286hp) -inc: Fog Lights Delete, Dynamic Interior, triton-grain to mid IP and door inserts, Brushed Aluminum Centre Stack Side Rails, NOTE: Dark grey when selecting TWF or TWG interior, Carmine red when selecting T...