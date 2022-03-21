Menu
2018 Land Rover Discovery

33,679 KM

Details Description Features

$41,991

+ tax & licensing
$41,991

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

2018 Land Rover Discovery

2018 Land Rover Discovery

Sport HSE HO SOLD! Check the others!

2018 Land Rover Discovery

Sport HSE HO SOLD! Check the others!

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

$41,991

+ taxes & licensing

33,679KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8727659
  • Stock #: F4FWKT
  • VIN: SALCR2SX2JH769264

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Narvik Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 33,679 KM

Vehicle Description

So, local lease return. No accidents. Ming polish. Low km. New tires. Narvik Black with the Ebony interior with red stitching looks super sharp.
And, check out these features!

Panoramic Roof with Power Blind
Navigation
New All Season Tires
Vision Assist Package
Adaptive Xenon Head Lamps
Surround Camera
Meridian Sound System
In Control Apps
Bluetooth-Audio Stream

and so much more!

Why buy from a Land Rover dealer?
Regardless of new or pre-owned, your purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.

And, only a Land Rover dealer can assist with the In Control, a non dealer cannot assist with this
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle, please call for details
Dealer permit #0112

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Block Heater
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
70 L Fuel Tank
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Strut Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
GVWR: 2,505 kgs (5,523 lbs)
Axle Ratio: 4.544
Engine: 2.0L i4 Turbocharged Ingenium (286hp) -inc: Fog Lights Delete, Dynamic Interior, triton-grain to mid IP and door inserts, Brushed Aluminum Centre Stack Side Rails, NOTE: Dark grey when selecting TWF or TWG interior, Carmine red when selecting T...
Fog Lights
Spoiler
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Wheels: 20" 5 Split Spoke w/Gloss Black Finish -inc: Style 511
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
4 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Full Carpet Floor Covering
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
InControl PROTECT Tracker System
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear View Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Transmission
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Radio: 190W Land Rover Enhanced Sound System -inc: 10 speakers
Leather Wrap Wheel
Rear bench seats
Power Folding Mirrors
Mirror integrated turn signals
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Leather
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Parking Aid Sensor
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Turbocharged Engine
Audio Aux Input
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
4 Cyl Engine
Gasoline Fuel System

