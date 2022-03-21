2018 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE HO SOLD! Check the others!

2018 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE HO SOLD! Check the others!

$41,991 + taxes & licensing 3 3 , 6 7 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8727659

8727659 Stock #: F4FWKT

F4FWKT VIN: SALCR2SX2JH769264

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Narvik Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 33,679 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Block Heater Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 70 L Fuel Tank Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Strut Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust 80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control GVWR: 2,505 kgs (5,523 lbs) Axle Ratio: 4.544 Engine: 2.0L i4 Turbocharged Ingenium (286hp) -inc: Fog Lights Delete, Dynamic Interior, triton-grain to mid IP and door inserts, Brushed Aluminum Centre Stack Side Rails, NOTE: Dark grey when selecting TWF or TWG interior, Carmine red when selecting T... Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler tinted windows Aluminum Wheels Panoramic Sunroof DEEP TINTED GLASS Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert Wheels: 20" 5 Split Spoke w/Gloss Black Finish -inc: Style 511 Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control tilt steering Trip Computer rear window defogger HEATED FRONT SEATS Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer Driver foot rest Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Heated Leather Steering Wheel Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Rear cupholder Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor 4 12V DC Power Outlets HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Full Carpet Floor Covering 8-Way Driver Seat 8-Way Passenger Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets InControl PROTECT Tracker System 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage Smart Device Remote Engine Start Aluminum Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Rear View Camera Driver Knee Airbag Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Powertrain Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Window Grid Diversity Antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Streaming Audio Radio: 190W Land Rover Enhanced Sound System -inc: 10 speakers Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Seating Rear bench seats Additional Features Power Folding Mirrors Mirror integrated turn signals Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination Seats-Rear Bench Steering Wheel-Adjustable Steering Wheel-Leather Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Parking Aid Sensor Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Turbocharged Engine Audio Aux Input Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Adjustable Seat 4 Cyl Engine Gasoline Fuel System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

