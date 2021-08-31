Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Land Rover Evoque

47,742 KM

Details Description Features

$39,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$39,991

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

Contact Seller
2018 Land Rover Evoque

2018 Land Rover Evoque

SE * Free Winter Tires *

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Land Rover Evoque

SE * Free Winter Tires *

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

  1. 7743288
  2. 7743288
  3. 7743288
  4. 7743288
  5. 7743288
  6. 7743288
  7. 7743288
  8. 7743288
  9. 7743288
  10. 7743288
  11. 7743288
  12. 7743288
  13. 7743288
  14. 7743288
  15. 7743288
  16. 7743288
  17. 7743288
Contact Seller

$39,991

+ taxes & licensing

47,742KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7743288
  • Stock #: F4822B
  • VIN: SALVP2RX5JH306457

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Fuji White
  • Interior Colour Ebony/Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4822B
  • Mileage 47,742 KM

Vehicle Description

Local lease return and with winter coming those free winter tires are going to come in handy.
Key Features

- Panoramic Roof
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Navigation
- Parking Sensors
- Gesture Tailgate
- Meridian Surround Sound

and much more!

Shown with stock pictures & may not represent the actual vehicle. Please call us for more details.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Automatic Transmission
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Panoramic Sunroof
rear window defogger
Leather Interior
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Front air conditioning
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Keyless Start
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Parking Aid Sensor
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Turbocharged Engine
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
4 Cyl Engine
Gasoline Fuel System
Heated Windsor Leather Steering Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Winnipeg Jaguar

2018 Land Rover Rang...
 33,900 KM
$89,991 + tax & lic
2019 Jaguar F-PACE R...
 42,660 KM
$51,991 + tax & lic
2019 Land Rover Rang...
 68,466 KM
$59,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-8030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory