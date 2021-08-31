2018 Land Rover Evoque

+ taxes & licensing
204-452-8030
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
+ taxes & licensing
Local lease return and with winter coming those free winter tires are going to come in handy.
Key Features
- Panoramic Roof
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Navigation
- Parking Sensors
- Gesture Tailgate
- Meridian Surround Sound
and much more!
Shown with stock pictures & may not represent the actual vehicle. Please call us for more details.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8