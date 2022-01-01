2018 Land Rover Evoque

$43,991 + taxes & licensing 3 2 , 7 2 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

VIN: SALVC2RX1JH315197

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Yulong White Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 32,725 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension Strut Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs 1102# Maximum Payload 80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic -inc: drive select w/paddle shift and sport mode GVWR: 2,350 kgs (5,180 lbs) Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control 68.5 L Fuel Tank 4.54 AXLE RATIO Engine: 2.0L i4 Turbocharged Ingenium Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Panoramic Sunroof DEEP TINTED GLASS Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-coloured door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Black Side Windows Trim Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Black Grille w/Metal-Look Surround Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Tires: P235/55R19 Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Fixed Rear Window w/Variable Intermittent Wiper and Defroster Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off Wheels: 19" 7 Split-Spoke Alloy (Style 707) -inc: Gloss Dark Grey Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Trip Computer rear window defogger Navigation System HEATED FRONT SEATS Remote Trunk Release Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Rigid cargo cover Keyless Start Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Power Fuel Flap Locking Type 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning 8-Way Driver Seat 8-Way Passenger Seat Smart Device Integration HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert, Aluminum Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard Memory Settings -inc: Driver And Passenger Seats and Door Mirrors InControl PROTECT Tracker System Smart Device Remote Engine Start Full Morzine Cloth Headliner Aluminum Gear Shifter Material Heated Windsor Leather Steering Wheel Digital/Analog Appearance Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: electric 12-way driver and front passenger fore/aft, recline, cushion height, cushion tilt and 4-way lumbar Safety Traction Control Rear View Camera Back-Up Camera Driver Knee Airbag Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Concealed Diversity Antenna Seating Leather Interior Rear bench seats Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Driver Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Power Lift Gates Power Folding Mirrors Mirror integrated turn signals Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control Air Conditioning-Front Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination Seat(s)-Heated Front Seat-Power Driver Seat-Power Passenger Seats-Front Bucket Seats-Rear Bench Steering Wheel-Adjustable Steering Wheel-Leather Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Audio Aux Input Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Adjustable Seat

