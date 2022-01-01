2018 Land Rover Evoque

Listing ID: 8087620 Stock #: F4C5MN VIN: SALVC2RX1JH315197
Exterior Colour
Yulong White Metallic
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Mileage
32,725 KM
Mechanical
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension
Strut Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic -inc: drive select w/paddle shift and sport mode
GVWR: 2,350 kgs (5,180 lbs)
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 2.0L i4 Turbocharged Ingenium
Exterior
Body-coloured door handles
Perimeter/approach lights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Surround
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Fixed Rear Window w/Variable Intermittent Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Wheels: 19" 7 Split-Spoke Alloy (Style 707) -inc: Gloss Dark Grey
Interior
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert, Aluminum Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
Memory Settings -inc: Driver And Passenger Seats and Door Mirrors
InControl PROTECT Tracker System
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Full Morzine Cloth Headliner
Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
Heated Windsor Leather Steering Wheel
Digital/Analog Appearance
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: electric 12-way driver and front passenger fore/aft, recline, cushion height, cushion tilt and 4-way lumbar
Safety
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Concealed Diversity Antenna
Seating
Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Driver
Additional Features
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
