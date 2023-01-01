$78,998+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-452-8030
2018 Land Rover Range Rover
V8 Supercharged SWB Local Lease
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
$78,998
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10082730
- Stock #: F4EV7R
- VIN: SALGS2RE6JA502132
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Santorini Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Navy/Navy/Ivory/Ivory
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # F4EV7R
- Mileage 63,540 KM
Vehicle Description
From our store when new, and now we seek the second owner. No accidents, eligible for Certified Program only until July 11! Have to hurry!
Why buy from a Land Rover dealer?
Regardless of new or pre-owned, your purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.
And only a Land Rover dealer can assist with the In Control, a non-dealer cannot assist with this.
Features include:
* In Control Apps
* Lane Keep Assist/Blind Spot Assist
* Heads Up Display
* 4 Zone Climate Control
* Front Console Refrigerator
* Heated and Cooled Front Seats
* Heated Rear Seats
and so so much more!
Dealer Permit #0112
Dealer permit #0112
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Exterior
Interior
Safety
Media / Nav / Comm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Winnipeg Jaguar
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.