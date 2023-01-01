Menu
2018 Land Rover Range Rover

63,540 KM

Details Description Features

$78,998

+ tax & licensing
$78,998

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

2018 Land Rover Range Rover

2018 Land Rover Range Rover

V8 Supercharged SWB Local Lease

2018 Land Rover Range Rover

V8 Supercharged SWB Local Lease

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

$78,998

+ taxes & licensing

63,540KM
Used
  • Stock #: F4EV7R
  • VIN: SALGS2RE6JA502132

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Santorini Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Navy/Navy/Ivory/Ivory
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 63,540 KM

Vehicle Description

From our store when new, and now we seek the second owner. No accidents, eligible for Certified Program only until July 11! Have to hurry!
Why buy from a Land Rover dealer?
Regardless of new or pre-owned, your purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.

And only a Land Rover dealer can assist with the In Control, a non-dealer cannot assist with this.

Features include:

* In Control Apps
* Lane Keep Assist/Blind Spot Assist
* Heads Up Display
* 4 Zone Climate Control
* Front Console Refrigerator
* Heated and Cooled Front Seats
* Heated Rear Seats
and so so much more!
Dealer Permit #0112
Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
1 Skid Plate
Axle ratio: 3.31
4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension
Front And Rear Active Anti-Roll Bars
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
90-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Engine: 5.0L V8 Supercharged
Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Automatic Ride Control Sport Tuned Adaptive Suspension
104 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 3,160 kgs

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Door auto-latch
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Laminated Glass
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Accents
Fixed Rear Window w/Variable Intermittent Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Bodyside Insert and Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Voice recorder
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Interior Lock Disable
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Leather Door Trim Insert
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Folding Cargo Cover
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and Mini Overhead Console w/Storage
Manual w/Tilt Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
12-Way Driver Seat
12-Way Passenger Seat
InControl PROTECT Tracker System
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance

Safety

Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Autonomous Emergency Braking and Reverse Traffic Detection
360 Parking Aid Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Media / Nav / Comm

Automatic Equalizer
Audio Theft Deterrent
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

