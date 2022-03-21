$81,882+ tax & licensing
2018 Land Rover Range Rover
Sport HSE Dynamic Two Bonuses
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
$81,882
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8818586
- Stock #: F4KFPN
- VIN: SALWV2SV7JA811380
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Indus Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Vintage Tan/Ebny/Tan/Ebny
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 37,968 KM
Vehicle Description
1) The Pirelli Winter Tire Package 2) The balance of the Certified Warranty: 6 year 160,000 km from in service date October 31, 2018. Wow
So, we got a local return with low low km. A great color combo. Loaded with great features including the 3.0 Litre Supercharged which is not as thirsty as the V8 with these high fuel prices BUT still sounds awesome and has some zip.
AND, the value of the Certified Warranty and the Winter Tire Package? Crazy, and it snows 6-7 months of the year now. Or so it seems.
Why buy from a Land Rover dealer?
Regardless of new or pre-owned, your Jaguar/Land Rover purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.
And, only a Land Rover dealer can assist with the In Control, a non dealer cannot assist with this
Shown with stock photos while we intake this trade and may not represent the actual vehicle. Call for details or we can send a video!
Dealer permit #0112
Vehicle Features
