2018 Land Rover Range Rover

Listing ID: 8818586

8818586 Stock #: F4KFPN

F4KFPN VIN: SALWV2SV7JA811380

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Indus Silver Metallic

Interior Colour Vintage Tan/Ebny/Tan/Ebny

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 37,968 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Block Heater 3.73 Axle Ratio Engine Oil Cooler Permanent locking hubs Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars 80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive 4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Engine: 3.0L V6 Supercharged (380 HP) GVWR: 3,000 kgs (6,615 lbs) 104 L Fuel Tank Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Paddle Shift -inc: single-speed transfer box (high range only) and sating chrome gearshift paddles Exterior Fog Lights DEEP TINTED GLASS Body-coloured door handles Black grille Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Aluminum Spare Wheel Laminated Glass Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Black Side Windows Trim Wing Spoiler Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Body-Coloured Bumper Insert Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Cruise Control Compass Trip Computer Heated rear seats PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor 4 12V DC Power Outlets Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Leather Door Trim Insert Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 4 12V DC Power Outlets Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors, Steering Wheel and Head Restraints 12-Way Driver Seat w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints 12-Way Passenger Seat Full Morzine Cloth Headliner Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Digital Appearance Interior Trim -inc: Leather Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Safety Back-Up Camera Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Autonomous Emergency Braking and Reverse Traffic Detection Child Seat Sensor and Power Rear Child Safety Locks Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Media / Nav / Comm Automatic Equalizer turn-by-turn navigation directions Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna Additional Features Anti-Starter MEMORY MIRRORS Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination Heated Leather/Chrome Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away

