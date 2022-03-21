Menu
2018 Land Rover Range Rover

37,968 KM

Details Description Features

$81,882

+ tax & licensing
$81,882

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

2018 Land Rover Range Rover

2018 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport HSE Dynamic Two Bonuses

2018 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport HSE Dynamic Two Bonuses

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

$81,882

+ taxes & licensing

37,968KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8818586
  • Stock #: F4KFPN
  • VIN: SALWV2SV7JA811380

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Indus Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Vintage Tan/Ebny/Tan/Ebny
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 37,968 KM

Vehicle Description

1) The Pirelli Winter Tire Package 2) The balance of the Certified Warranty: 6 year 160,000 km from in service date October 31, 2018. Wow
So, we got a local return with low low km. A great color combo. Loaded with great features including the 3.0 Litre Supercharged which is not as thirsty as the V8 with these high fuel prices BUT still sounds awesome and has some zip.
AND, the value of the Certified Warranty and the Winter Tire Package? Crazy, and it snows 6-7 months of the year now. Or so it seems.

Why buy from a Land Rover dealer?
Regardless of new or pre-owned, your Jaguar/Land Rover purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.

And, only a Land Rover dealer can assist with the In Control, a non dealer cannot assist with this
Shown with stock photos while we intake this trade and may not represent the actual vehicle. Call for details or we can send a video!
Dealer permit #0112

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
3.73 Axle Ratio
Engine Oil Cooler
Permanent locking hubs
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension
Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 3.0L V6 Supercharged (380 HP)
GVWR: 3,000 kgs (6,615 lbs)
104 L Fuel Tank
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Paddle Shift -inc: single-speed transfer box (high range only) and sating chrome gearshift paddles
Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Laminated Glass
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Side Windows Trim
Wing Spoiler
Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Body-Coloured Bumper Insert
Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Cruise Control
Compass
Trip Computer
Heated rear seats
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Leather Door Trim Insert
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors, Steering Wheel and Head Restraints
12-Way Driver Seat
w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
12-Way Passenger Seat
Full Morzine Cloth Headliner
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital Appearance
Interior Trim -inc: Leather Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Back-Up Camera
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Autonomous Emergency Braking and Reverse Traffic Detection
Child Seat Sensor and Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Leather Wrap Wheel
Automatic Equalizer
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna
Anti-Starter
MEMORY MIRRORS
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Heated Leather/Chrome Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

