2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

52,587 KM

$62,991

+ tax & licensing
$62,991

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

R-Dynamic HSE Incoming

R-Dynamic HSE Incoming

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

$62,991

+ taxes & licensing

52,587KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6384033
  • Stock #: F3RM2N
  • VIN: SALYM2RV8JA740367

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Fuji White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 52,587 KM

Vehicle Description

Local incoming trade! Our only pre owned Velar and they always sell fast. Exceptional style stands out in a crowded SUV market.
Regardless of new or pre-owned, your Jaguar/Land Rover/Volvo purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.

A Land Rover dealer is also exclusively able to offer the Certified Pre Owned Program featuring an extension
of the factory warranty to 160,000 km AND low finance rates up to 72 months. No one else can offer this. Please be aware that other dealers may offer extended warranties that are not accepted by Land Rover Winnipeg.

Please check our Car Fax link it is free because we believe it should be.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Passenger Airbag
Sunroof
remote start
Universal Garage Door Opener
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Cargo shade
Anti-Starter
MEMORY MIRRORS
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Blind Spot Assist Blind Spot Sensor
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Autonomous Emergency Braking and Reverse Traffic Detection
Park Assist (360 Parallel + Perpendicular Parking) Automated Parking Sensors
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-8030

