2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

56,287 KM

Details

$64,991

+ tax & licensing
$64,991

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

SE R-Dynamic * Just Landed *

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

SE R-Dynamic * Just Landed *

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

$64,991

+ taxes & licensing

56,287KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7656571
  Stock #: F46M8E
  VIN: SALYL2RV8JA758273

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Fuji White
  • Interior Colour Light Oyster/Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 56,287 KM

Vehicle Description

One of the nicest styled SUV in the market today, a Land Rover Canada lease return with no accidents. Eligible for Certified Program too!
Key Features:

- In Control Apps
- Heated Front Seats
- Panoramic Roof
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Lane Departure Warning
- Blind Spot Monitor
- Meridian Surround Sound
- 360° Parking Aid

and much more! There are two sets of floor mats as well.

Why buy from a Land Rover dealer?
Regardless of new or pre-owned, your Jaguar/Land Rover purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.

And, only a Land Rover dealer can assist with the In Control, a non dealer cannot assist with this.
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. Please call for further details

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Panoramic Sunroof
rear window defogger
Leather Interior
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Front air conditioning
Cargo shade
Premium Audio
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Power Folding Mirrors
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Parking Aid Sensor
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Autonomous Emergency Braking and Reverse Traffic Detection
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Audio Aux Input
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

