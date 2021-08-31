2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

+ taxes & licensing
One of the nicest styled SUV in the market today, a Land Rover Canada lease return with no accidents. Eligible for Certified Program too!
Key Features:
- In Control Apps
- Heated Front Seats
- Panoramic Roof
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Lane Departure Warning
- Blind Spot Monitor
- Meridian Surround Sound
- 360° Parking Aid
and much more! There are two sets of floor mats as well.
Why buy from a Land Rover dealer?
Regardless of new or pre-owned, your Jaguar/Land Rover purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.
And, only a Land Rover dealer can assist with the In Control, a non dealer cannot assist with this.
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. Please call for further details
