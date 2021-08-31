Menu
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

51,531 KM

Details Description Features

$64,991

+ tax & licensing
$64,991

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

SE R-Dynamic * ARRIVED *

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

SE R-Dynamic * ARRIVED *

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

$64,991

+ taxes & licensing

51,531KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7684516
  • Stock #: F469FB
  • VIN: SALYL2RV4JA715145

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silicon Silver Premium Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony w/Light Oyster
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 51,531 KM

Vehicle Description

A must see and drive. Eligible for pre owned program with low finance rates and extended factory warranty! Style and color combo is awesome!
Key Features

- Heated & Cooled Front Seats
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Lane Keep Assist
- Blind Spot Monitor
- Meridian Surround Sound
- 360° Parking Aid

and much more!

So why buy from a real Land Rover dealer?
Regardless of new or pre-owned, your Jaguar/Land Rover purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. Please call for details.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Panoramic Sunroof
rear window defogger
Leather Interior
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Front air conditioning
Cargo shade
Premium Audio
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Power Folding Mirrors
Keyless Start
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Parking Aid Sensor
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat

