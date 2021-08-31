2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

+ taxes & licensing
204-452-8030
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
+ taxes & licensing
A must see and drive. Eligible for pre owned program with low finance rates and extended factory warranty! Style and color combo is awesome!
Key Features
- Heated & Cooled Front Seats
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Lane Keep Assist
- Blind Spot Monitor
- Meridian Surround Sound
- 360° Parking Aid
and much more!
So why buy from a real Land Rover dealer?
Regardless of new or pre-owned, your Jaguar/Land Rover purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. Please call for details.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8