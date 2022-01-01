Menu
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

11,779 KM

Details Description Features

$71,991

+ tax & licensing
$71,991

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

SE R-Dynamic * Awesome Low Km *

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

SE R-Dynamic * Awesome Low Km *

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

$71,991

+ taxes & licensing

11,779KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8139007
  • Stock #: F4C2NP
  • VIN: SALYL2RV2JA749360

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silicon Silver Premium Metallic
  • Interior Colour Vintage Tan/Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 11,779 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Lease Return! With unreal low km and a clean Car fax. Loaded awesome, great color combo, and eligible for the Certified Program!
Now let us review the optional Certified program which so many buyers choose. Why? Low finance rates up to 72 months and extended warranty which means 6 year 160,000 km from the original in service date.

Features are amazing, here are the highlights:

* Panoramic Roof with Power Blind
* Heated Steering Wheel
* Heated Front Seats
* In Control Apps
* Supercharged V6 engine
* Two sets of floor mats and privacy cover

And of course so much more!

So why buy from a real Land Rover dealer?
Regardless of new or pre-owned, your Jaguar/Land Rover purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Block Heater
3.73 Axle Ratio
Engine Oil Cooler
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: 2,550 kgs (5,622 lbs)
4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension
63 L Fuel Tank
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Regenerative Alternator
Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Automatic Ride Control Adaptive Suspension
Engine: 3.0L V6 Supercharged (380 HP)
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Wing Spoiler
Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Black Bodyside Insert
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Security System
Cruise Control
Compass
rear window defogger
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Interior Lock Disable
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Centre Armrest
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Leather/Chrome Steering Wheel
Full Floor Console W/Covered Storage And 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
InControl PROTECT Tracker System
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Power Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Leatherette Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear View Camera
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Autonomous Emergency Braking and Reverse Traffic Detection
360 Parking Aid Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Child Seat Sensor and Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Sunroof
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
digital signal processor
Automatic Equalizer
turn-by-turn navigation directions
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna
Streaming Audio
825w Premium Amplifier
Cargo shade
Anti-Starter
MEMORY MIRRORS
Power Lift Gates
Active suspension
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

