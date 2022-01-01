2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

Listing ID: 8139007 Stock #: F4C2NP VIN: SALYL2RV2JA749360
Exterior Colour
Silicon Silver Premium Metallic
Interior Colour
Vintage Tan/Ebony
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Mileage
11,779 KM
Mechanical
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: 2,550 kgs (5,622 lbs)
4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Automatic Ride Control Adaptive Suspension
Engine: 3.0L V6 Supercharged (380 HP)
Exterior
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Interior
Universal Garage Door Opener
Illuminated locking glove box
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Centre Armrest
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Leather/Chrome Steering Wheel
Full Floor Console W/Covered Storage And 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
InControl PROTECT Tracker System
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Power Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Leatherette Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Safety
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Autonomous Emergency Braking and Reverse Traffic Detection
360 Parking Aid Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Child Seat Sensor and Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
turn-by-turn navigation directions
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna
Additional Features
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
