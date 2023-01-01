2018 Lexus GS

- Listing ID: 9457693
- Stock #: F4WDU1
- VIN: JTHCZ1BL4JA009553
-
Exterior Colour
Atomic Silver
-
Interior Colour
Black
-
Body Style
Sedan
-
Fuel Type
Gasoline
-
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
Automatic
-
Engine
6-cylinder
-
Mileage
35,711 KM
55-amp/hr maintenance-free battery
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Engine: 3.5L 6-Cylinder DOHC 24-Valve Dual VVT-i
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: sport direct shift control
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Dual covered visor vanity mirrors
Illuminated locking glove box
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim and Carpet Mat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Interior Trim -inc: Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Genuine Wood Door Panel Insert, Genuine Wood Console Insert, Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Collision Mitigation-Front
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Black grille w/chrome surround
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster and Power Blind
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Wheels w/Machined Accents
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Pwr door locks w/lockout protection
Remote keyless entry w/content theft system
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Real-Time Traffic Display
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert
Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
