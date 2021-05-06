Menu
2018 Lexus NX

89,765 KM

Details Description Features

$32,500

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Lexus

204-255-3987

2018 Lexus NX

2018 Lexus NX

300 Luxury

2018 Lexus NX

300 Luxury

Location

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-255-3987

89,765KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7080550
  • Stock #: F3WKM6
  • VIN: JTJBARBZ1J2169596

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Caviar
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3WKM6
  • Mileage 89,765 KM

Vehicle Description

- Navigation
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Blind Spots Sensors
- Heated / Ventilated Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- 4 Wheel Drive Option

& More!
All of our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the experts.

No money down or trade needed to achieve this price. Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle. Trades of all makes and models are welcome.

Are you wondering... is it a good time to buy a car? With great rates and terms available, you can get the best lease deals right now, and the best finance deals right now. If you're looking for the the best dealership in Winnipeg, come pick out your dream car today and put your trust in Winnipegs only Certified Lexus Dealer, Birchwood Lexus!

https://www.birchwoodlexus.ca/

* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C *

Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987).

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Cargo shade
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Front
Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Leather
Smart Device Integration
Distance Pacing

