2018 Lexus NX

38,000 KM

$39,991

+ tax & licensing
NX 300* AWD/Heated Seats/Bluetooth/SXM

Location

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

38,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7795362
  • Stock #: 25197
  • VIN: JTJBARBZ2J2173981

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25197
  • Mileage 38,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAVE $1000 ******See how to qualify for an additional $1000 OFF our posted price with dealer arranged financing OAC. * CLEAN CARFAX, LOW KILOMETRES * AWD, HEATED SEATS, REVERSE CAMERA, BLUETOOTH ** PLEASE NOTE - IF YOU ARE EMAILING FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, SUCH AS A CARFAX, ADDITIONAL INFORMATION OR TO CONFIRM OPTIONS . WE ADVISE OUR CUSTOMERS TO PLEASE CHECK THEIR EMAIL SPAM/JUNK MAIL FOLDER ** COMFORTABLE, PRECISE and RELIABLE. Come and see this 2018 Lexus NX 300. Some of the few great options includes 4WD, REVERSE CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, SATELLITE RADIO, air conditioning, power locks, windows and so much more. Call us today. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Steering
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Window Wiper
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio

