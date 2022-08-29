2018 Lexus NX

$46,900 + taxes & licensing 7 2 , 2 9 8 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9095596

9095596 Stock #: F4RA5T

F4RA5T VIN: JTJBJRBZ6J2086424

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Eminent White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 72,298 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Hybrid Electric Motor 56 L Fuel Tank 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs Mechanical Limited Slip Differential Nickel Metal Hydride Traction Battery Axle Ratio: 3.542 Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls Transmission: Electronically Controlled CVT Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel GVWR: 2,420 kgs (5,335 lbs) Engine: 2.5L 16V 4-Cylinder DOHC VVT-i -inc: electronic fuel injection, Lexus Hybrid Drive, Atkinson cycle, cooled Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) system, EV mode and paddle shifters Exterior Fog Lights DEEP TINTED GLASS SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Wheels w/Silver Accents Roof Rack Rails Only Black Wheel Well Trim Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Tires: P225/60R18 Mud & Snow -inc: temporary spare tire Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Security System Cruise Control Immobilizer Cargo Net Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Dual covered visor vanity mirrors Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Heated Leather Steering Wheel Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Driver And Passenger Door Bins Fade-to-off interior lighting Cargo shade Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Tracker System Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Seats w/Leatherette Back Material Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors Smart Device Integration Distance Pacing Folding Cargo Cover Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard Passenger Seat Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver/passenger seats, driver power lumbar support and driver seat memory system Analog Appearance 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Memory Settings -inc: Steering Wheel Safety First Aid Kit Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Lexus Safety System+ Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Security Remote keyless entry w/content theft system Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna digital signal processor Regular Amplifier Streaming Audio Enform App Suite 2.0 Real-Time Traffic Display Seating Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Driver Additional Features Mirrors-Memory Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control Air Conditioning-Front Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination Seat(s)-Heated Front Seat-Power Driver Seat-Power Passenger Seats-Front Bucket Steering Wheel-Adjustable Steering Wheel-Leather Driver memory A/C w/3 Zone Auto Temp Control 2-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power 2-Way Lumbar Support Bucket Front Seats w/Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar Bucket Folding Captain Front Facing Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft and Stow ft.n Go Manual Fold Into Floor Seat-Memory Seat(s)-Cooled Front Steering Wheel and Head Restraints Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: Electric

