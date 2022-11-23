$36,988+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$36,988
+ taxes & licensing
West Coast Auto & RV
204-831-5005
2018 Lexus NX
2018 Lexus NX
AWD | Coming Soon!
Location
West Coast Auto & RV
2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-831-5005
$36,988
+ taxes & licensing
63,236KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9392239
- Stock #: WC22224
- VIN: JTJBARBZXJ2176031
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # WC22224
- Mileage 63,236 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From West Coast Auto & RV
West Coast Auto & RV
2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5