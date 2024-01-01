$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Lexus RX 350
F-Sport
2018 Lexus RX 350
F-Sport
Location
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4
204-688-1001
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
101,002KM
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # BOZZ
- Mileage 101,002 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay
Wireless Charger
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control
Security
Automatic High Beams
