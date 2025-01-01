2018 Lexus RX 350

Menu
94,687 KM

$34,995

Luxury Local | AWD

12876059

Luxury Local | AWD

Location

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-255-3987

Used
94,687KM
VIN 2T2BZMCA6JC148134

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Nebula Grey Pearl
  • Interior Colour Noble Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 94,687 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a luxurious driving experience without the high price tag?

All our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the trusted experts.

No money down or trade-in required to purchase at this price.

Have a trade? Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle - trades of all makes and models are welcome.

* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C * Flexible financing available on most years, makes, and models. Configure and customize your purchase online at www.birchwoodlexus.ca or call us today.

Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987)

Dealer Permit #5499
Dealer permit #5499

Vehicle Features

Interior

60/40 split-folding rear seat w/trunk pass-thru
Dual covered visor vanity mirrors
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Garage door transmitter
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Passenger visor vanity mirror
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Additional Features

Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert
Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Steering Wheel and Head Restraints

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

2018 Lexus RX 350