2018 Lexus RX 350

47,134 KM

$48,500

+ tax & licensing
$48,500

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Lexus

204-255-3987

2018 Lexus RX 350

2018 Lexus RX 350

L Executive

2018 Lexus RX 350

L Executive

Location

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-255-3987

$48,500

+ taxes & licensing

47,134KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7197212
  Stock #: F42KNU
  VIN: JTJDZKCAXJ2009038

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Eminent White Pearl
  Interior Colour Parchment
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F42KNU
  • Mileage 47,134 KM

Vehicle Description

Loaded Executive trim level - Fresh safety & Oil Change just completed!
Beautiful White on Parchment RX350L has just arrived. LOTS of features in this one:

- 20" Alloy Wheels
- 12.3" Display with built in Navigation-
- Panoramic View Monitor
- Heated & Ventilated Seats
- Lexus Safety System + including: Automatic Highbeams, Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control and Lane Departure Alert
- 3rd Row Folding Seats
- Head Up Display
- 15 Speaker Mark Levinson Premium Audio
- Heated Steering Wheel and more!
All of our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the experts.

No money down or trade needed to achieve this price. Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle. Trades of all makes and models are welcome.

Are you wondering... is it a good time to buy a car? With great rates and terms available, you can get the best lease deals right now, and the best finance deals right now. If you're looking for the the best dealership in Winnipeg, come pick out your dream car today and put your trust in Winnipegs only Certified Lexus Dealer, Birchwood Lexus!

https://www.birchwoodlexus.ca/

* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C *

Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987).

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
woodgrain trim
Engine Immobilizer
Cargo shade
Navigation System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Seat-3rd Row
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Seat(s)-Heated Rear

Birchwood Lexus

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

