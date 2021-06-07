2018 Lexus RX 350

+ taxes & licensing
204-255-3987
200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-255-3987
+ taxes & licensing
Loaded Executive trim level - Fresh safety & Oil Change just completed!
Beautiful White on Parchment RX350L has just arrived. LOTS of features in this one:
- 20" Alloy Wheels
- 12.3" Display with built in Navigation-
- Panoramic View Monitor
- Heated & Ventilated Seats
- Lexus Safety System + including: Automatic Highbeams, Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control and Lane Departure Alert
- 3rd Row Folding Seats
- Head Up Display
- 15 Speaker Mark Levinson Premium Audio
- Heated Steering Wheel and more!
All of our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the experts.
No money down or trade needed to achieve this price. Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle. Trades of all makes and models are welcome.
Are you wondering... is it a good time to buy a car? With great rates and terms available, you can get the best lease deals right now, and the best finance deals right now. If you're looking for the the best dealership in Winnipeg, come pick out your dream car today and put your trust in Winnipegs only Certified Lexus Dealer, Birchwood Lexus!
https://www.birchwoodlexus.ca/
* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C *
Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987).
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8