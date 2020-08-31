Menu
2018 Lexus RX

43,257 KM

Details Description Features

$54,800

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

450hL Navigation | Push Button Start

450hL Navigation | Push Button Start

Location

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

  1. Video Thumb
Sale Price

43,257KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5731743
  • Stock #: F3K8CN
  • VIN: JTJDGKCA0J2003495

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Eminent White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3K8CN
  • Mileage 43,257 KM

Vehicle Description

Power Adjustable Driver Seat
Automatic High Beams
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Tailgate
Heads Up Display
Driver Seat Memory System
Lane Departure Alert
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Backup Camera
Navigation
Power Moonroof

FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
woodgrain trim
Engine Immobilizer
Cargo shade
Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Driver
Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Passenger
Heads-Up Display
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seat-Power Driver
Seat-Power Passenger
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Leather
Seat-3rd Row
Heated Leather/Genuine Wood Steering Wheel
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Seat-Memory
Seat(s)-Cooled Front

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

Email Birchwood Toyota

