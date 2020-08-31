2018 Lexus RX

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Convenience Cruise Control Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Trim woodgrain trim Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Comfort Cargo shade Seating Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Driver Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Passenger

Additional Features Heads-Up Display Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination Seat(s)-Heated Front Seat-Power Driver Seat-Power Passenger Steering Wheel-Adjustable Steering Wheel-Leather Seat-3rd Row Heated Leather/Genuine Wood Steering Wheel Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Seat-Memory Seat(s)-Cooled Front

