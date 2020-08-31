Menu
2018 Lexus RX

20,015 KM

$48,491

+ tax & licensing
$48,491

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Lexus

204-255-3987

2018 Lexus RX

2018 Lexus RX

350L Luxury 6 Pass

2018 Lexus RX

350L Luxury 6 Pass

Location

Birchwood Lexus

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H8

204-255-3987

$48,491

+ taxes & licensing

20,015KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5744520
  • Stock #: F3KHKV
  • VIN: JTJDZKCA6J2013930

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F3KHKV
  • Mileage 20,015 KM

Vehicle Description

All of our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the experts.

No money down or trade needed to achieve this price. With access to our 14 different manufacturers, Birchwood can pay you top dollar for your vehicle. Trades of all makes and models are welcome.

Come pick out your dream car today and put your trust in Winnipegs only Certified Lexus Dealer, Birchwood Lexus!

https://www.birchwoodlexus.ca/

* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C *

Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987).

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
woodgrain trim
Engine Immobilizer
Cargo shade
Navigation System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Seat-3rd Row
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Seat(s)-Heated Rear

