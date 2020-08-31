2018 Lexus RX

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Convenience Cruise Control Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Trim woodgrain trim Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Comfort Cargo shade

Additional Features Navigation System Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Seat-Rear Pass-Through Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination Seats-Rear Bench Steering Wheel-Adjustable Seat-3rd Row Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Seat(s)-Heated Rear

