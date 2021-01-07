Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Lexus RX

70,142 KM

Details Description Features

$48,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$48,991

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Lexus

204-255-3987

Contact Seller
2018 Lexus RX

2018 Lexus RX

350 F Sport Series 3

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Lexus RX

350 F Sport Series 3

Location

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-255-3987

  1. 6381015
  2. 6381015
  3. 6381015
  4. 6381015
  5. 6381015
  6. 6381015
  7. 6381015
  8. 6381015
  9. 6381015
  10. 6381015
  11. 6381015
  12. 6381015
  13. 6381015
  14. 6381015
  15. 6381015
  16. 6381015
  17. 6381015
  18. 6381015
  19. 6381015
  20. 6381015
  21. 6381015
  22. 6381015
  23. 6381015
  24. 6381015
  25. 6381015
  26. 6381015
  27. 6381015
  28. 6381015
  29. 6381015
  30. 6381015
  31. 6381015
  32. 6381015
  33. 6381015
  34. 6381015
  35. 6381015
Contact Seller

$48,991

+ taxes & licensing

70,142KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6381015
  • Stock #: F3PY1G
  • VIN: 2T2BZMCA6JC137795

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Eminent White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 70,142 KM

Vehicle Description

Heads Up Display, Wireless Charger, Blind Spot Monitors & More!
All of our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the experts.

No money down or trade needed to achieve this price. Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle. Trades of all makes and models are welcome.

Are you wondering... is it a good time to buy a car? With great rates and terms available, you can get the best lease deals right now, and the best finance deals right now. If you're looking for the the best dealership in Winnipeg, come pick out your dream car today and put your trust in Winnipegs only Certified Lexus Dealer, Birchwood Lexus!

https://www.birchwoodlexus.ca/

* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C *

Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987).

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
woodgrain trim
Engine Immobilizer
Cargo shade
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Mirrors-Memory
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Seat(s)-Heated Rear

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Lexus

2020 Lexus NX 300 Pr...
 5,015 KM
$45,991 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota RAV4 LE
 46,374 KM
$24,491 + tax & lic
2015 Mazda CX-5 GT
 65,471 KM
$18,491 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Lexus

Birchwood Lexus

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

Call Dealer

204-255-XXXX

(click to show)

204-255-3987

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory