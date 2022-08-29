2018 Lexus RX

- Listing ID: 9068971
-
Exterior Colour
Eminent White Pearl
-
Interior Colour
Noble Brown
-
Body Style
Wagon
-
Fuel Type
Gasoline
-
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
Automatic
-
Engine
6-cylinder
-
Doors
4-door
-
-
Mileage
56,000 KM
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
GVWR: 2,660 kgs (5,864 lbs)
Engine: 3.5L 24V 6-Cyl DOHC SMPI -inc: aluminum alloy block, Dual Variable Valve Timing-intelligence (Intake: VVT-iW), Acoustic Control Induction System (ACIS), engine oil cooler and heavy duty battery, starter, alternator and heater
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Black grille w/chrome surround
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Illuminated locking glove box
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim and Carpet Mat
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Genuine Wood Door Panel Insert, Genuine Wood Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Lexus Safety System+ and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Concealed Diversity Antenna
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
