$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-772-2411
2018 Lincoln Continental
Select **New Arrival**
Location
Capital Ford Winnipeg
555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1
204-772-2411
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9587038
- Stock #: P4380A
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 30,600 KM
Vehicle Description
Come see this 2018 Lincoln Continental Select **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-6 2.7 L/164 engine will keep you going. This Lincoln Continental has the following options: Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 19" Prem Dark Stainless Painted Aluminum -inc: chrome inserts, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Tires: 19", and Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning. See it for yourself at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress Street, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Capital Ford Winnipeg
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.