2018 Lincoln MKX

67,465 KM

$35,991

+ tax & licensing
Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

Reserve Premium SUV

Reserve Premium SUV

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

67,465KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6855724
  • Stock #: F3UKBY
  • VIN: 2LMPJ8LR5JBL11184

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLACK VELVET
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3UKBY
  • Mileage 67,465 KM

Vehicle Description

Loaded with premium features and balance of factory warranty! And a clean Car Fax of course-our link is free so please check it out.
Looks and drives amazing. Front seats are heated and cooled. Rear seats are heated. Power front seats with memory function on the driver's side. Steering wheel is heated. Panoramic Roof, Satellite Radio, Power Tailgate, 20 Inch Alloy Wheels, Navigation, Rear Park Assist Camera, Blind Spot Information System, and so much more!

This is the only one we have to offer, please call or come down to check it out.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Heated Steering Wheel
Front air conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Spoiler
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
rear window defogger
Leather Interior
COOLED FRONT SEATS
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Power Folding Mirrors
Keyless Start
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Parking Aid Sensor
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Audio Aux Input
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
BLIS Blind Spot
6 Cyl V6 Engine
Gasoline Fuel System
Wheels: 20" Premium Painted & Bright Machined-Alum -inc: 20 spokes

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

