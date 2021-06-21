Menu
2018 Lincoln MKX

66,847 KM

Details Description Features

$35,999

+ tax & licensing
McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

204-786-3811

Reserve | Heated Steering Wheel | Navigation |

Reserve | Heated Steering Wheel | Navigation |

Location

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-786-3811

66,847KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7343330
  • Stock #: 81872

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 66,847 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean Carfax, This Vehicle Has 66,847 KMs, 3.7L V6 Engine, 6 Speed Automatic Transmission w/OD, One Low Price!*KEY FEATURES: *Heated Steering Wheel,Heated/Cooled Front Seats,Heated Rear Seats,Remote Start,Infotainment Display,Navigation System,Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control,Automatic Parking,Hands Free Power Liftgate,Power Sliding Panoramic Sunroof,Active Suspension,Steering Wheel Audio Controls,All Wheel Drive,Satellite Radio Capability,Keyless Entry,Keyless Start,Leather Steering Wheel/Seats,Woodgrain Interior Trim,Universal Garage Door Opener,White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat Exterior Paint,Ebony Interior.*SAFETY/ADD-ONS: *Back Up Camera,Rear Parking Aid,Cross Traffic Alert,Blind Spot Monitor,Driver Restriction Features,Brake Assist,Child Safety Locks,Security System.*The McNaught difference, what is it? Firstly, we put all of our eligible inventory through our 150+ GM Certified inspection to make sure that you can be confident knowing your vehicle comes with a 5,000 km or 90 day (whichever comes first) Total-Plus Limited Warranty! Your vehicle also includes a Professional Detail, a Full Tank of Gas upon delivery free of charge and Nitrogen Filled Tires! Each vehicle also comes with a Free CarFax Report available on our website! We have an amazing staff and an incredible selection of new and used inventory so come on down to McNaught today and you can see for yourself OUR difference! If you have any questions don't hesitate to contact us at www.mcnaught.com. We are located at 1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg MB. The advertised price does not include taxes. **Visit us Today at Suite 1000-1717 Waverley Street!*

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

