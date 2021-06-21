2018 Lincoln MKX

+ taxes & licensing
1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
Clean Carfax, This Vehicle Has 66,847 KMs, 3.7L V6 Engine, 6 Speed Automatic Transmission w/OD, One Low Price!*KEY FEATURES: *Heated Steering Wheel,Heated/Cooled Front Seats,Heated Rear Seats,Remote Start,Infotainment Display,Navigation System,Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control,Automatic Parking,Hands Free Power Liftgate,Power Sliding Panoramic Sunroof,Active Suspension,Steering Wheel Audio Controls,All Wheel Drive,Satellite Radio Capability,Keyless Entry,Keyless Start,Leather Steering Wheel/Seats,Woodgrain Interior Trim,Universal Garage Door Opener,White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat Exterior Paint,Ebony Interior.*SAFETY/ADD-ONS: *Back Up Camera,Rear Parking Aid,Cross Traffic Alert,Blind Spot Monitor,Driver Restriction Features,Brake Assist,Child Safety Locks,Security System.*The McNaught difference, what is it? Firstly, we put all of our eligible inventory through our 150+ GM Certified inspection to make sure that you can be confident knowing your vehicle comes with a 5,000 km or 90 day (whichever comes first) Total-Plus Limited Warranty! Your vehicle also includes a Professional Detail, a Full Tank of Gas upon delivery free of charge and Nitrogen Filled Tires! Each vehicle also comes with a Free CarFax Report available on our website! We have an amazing staff and an incredible selection of new and used inventory so come on down to McNaught today and you can see for yourself OUR difference! If you have any questions don't hesitate to contact us at www.mcnaught.com. We are located at 1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg MB. The advertised price does not include taxes. **Visit us Today at Suite 1000-1717 Waverley Street!*
