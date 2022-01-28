Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Lincoln MKX

78,000 KM

Details Description

$38,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$38,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

Contact Seller
2018 Lincoln MKX

2018 Lincoln MKX

Select AWD - Remote Start, Htd Leather, Pwr Liftgate !!

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Lincoln MKX

Select AWD - Remote Start, Htd Leather, Pwr Liftgate !!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

  1. 8233200
  2. 8233200
  3. 8233200
  4. 8233200
  5. 8233200
  6. 8233200
  7. 8233200
  8. 8233200
  9. 8233200
  10. 8233200
  11. 8233200
  12. 8233200
  13. 8233200
  14. 8233200
  15. 8233200
  16. 8233200
  17. 8233200
  18. 8233200
  19. 8233200
  20. 8233200
  21. 8233200
  22. 8233200
  23. 8233200
  24. 8233200
  25. 8233200
  26. 8233200
  27. 8233200
  28. 8233200
  29. 8233200
  30. 8233200
  31. 8233200
  32. 8233200
  33. 8233200
  34. 8233200
  35. 8233200
Contact Seller

$38,800

+ taxes & licensing

78,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8233200
  • Stock #: SCV6618
  • VIN: 2LMPJ8KR1JBL25889

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 78,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** GORGEOUS ALL WHEEL DRIVE LINCOLN! *** NAVIGATION PACKAGE + POWER LIFTGATE!! *** REMOTE START + HEATED SEATS!!! *** Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!

This Lincoln MKX comes with all original Books & Manuals, Two Sets of Keys & Fobs, balance of Factory LINCOLN WARRANTY, and all-weather rubber MKX mats. Only 78,000 kilometers, and sale priced at just $38,800 with Financing and Extended Warranty available!!


Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used vans, used RVs, and used cars in Winnipeg on our new website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance

2016 Mercedes-Benz G...
 51,000 KM
$29,800 + tax & lic
2018 Lincoln MKX Sel...
 78,000 KM
$38,800 + tax & lic
2017 Infiniti QX60 A...
 72,000 KM
$37,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

Call Dealer

204-560-XXXX

(click to show)

204-560-6292

Alternate Numbers
204-489-4494
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory