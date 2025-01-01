$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2018 Lincoln MKZ
Reserve **New Arrival**
Location
Capital Ford Winnipeg
555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1
204-772-2411
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Come see this 2018 Lincoln MKZ Reserve **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-6 3.0 L engine will keep you going. This Lincoln MKZ comes equipped with these options: Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 19" Painted 20-Spoke Aluminum -inc: full centre ornament, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed SelectShift Automatic -inc: paddle shifters, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Tires: 19", and Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.
Vehicle Features
204-772-2411