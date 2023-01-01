2018 Maserati Levante

$57,888 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10195020

10195020 Stock #: C7623

C7623 VIN: ZN661XUL0JX271443

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # C7623

Mileage 63,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.