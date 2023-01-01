Menu
2018 Maserati Levante

63,000 KM

Details Description

$57,888

+ tax & licensing
$57,888

+ taxes & licensing

Nott Auto Corp

204-889-6688

2018 Maserati Levante

2018 Maserati Levante

GranLusso

2018 Maserati Levante

GranLusso

Location

Nott Auto Corp

1322 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P5

204-889-6688

$57,888

+ taxes & licensing

63,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10195020
  • Stock #: C7623
  • VIN: ZN661XUL0JX271443

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C7623
  • Mileage 63,000 KM

Vehicle Description

63,000km

Mechanical Specs:
Engine Type Gas
Transmission 8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive Type All wheel drive
Cylinders V6
Base engine size 3.0 L
Total Seating 5

Additional Information:
Heated Seating
Heated Steering
Bluetooth Connection
Vented Grille
Dual Zone Climnate Control
AM/FM Radio
Power Seats
Power Windows, Mirrors & Windows
Premium Black Leather Interior

All of our vehicles will undergo a rigorous 160 Point Inspection & are eligible for our Nott Family Certification!

Call 204-889-6688 or email sales@nott.ca with any questions and to schedule a test drive!

Why Nott get discretely approved NOW! No obligation, pre-approval now! - CLICK HEREBuy now, pay later. Put $0 down and make no payments for 90 days on qualifying vehicles.

Our customers frequently tell us how different their experience was and that buying their car was FUN! Come and see why for 20 years, Winnipeg has been choosing Nott Autocorp for value, quality, and a unique low-pressure buying experience. Our staff will do whatever it takes to find the right vehicle for you and your family and making sure you get great value while providing the most comfortable buying experience possible.

Our huge indoor showroom is located at 1322 Waverley St. @ McGillivray Blvd.

Vehicle History Report available upon request: sales@nott.ca

Price inclusive of any/all fees. GST/PST not included.

Dealer Permit #0318

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Nott Auto Corp

Nott Auto Corp

1322 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P5

