2018 Mazda CX-5

59,714 KM

Details Description Features

$28,992

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

GT Coming Soon !

GT Coming Soon !

Location

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

59,714KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Snowflake White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival !
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!
Why buy from Birchwood Hyundai? All our Pre-Owned vehicles include:
Free CARFAX vehicle report
Full tank of gas
Full clean and detail
Experience the H-Factor at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips! Book your appointment today at 204-633-2420!
Dealer Permit #4423
Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
100 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
58 L Fuel Tank
60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
4.624 Axle Ratio
Transmission: 6-Spd SKYACTIV-Drive Sport Mode Auto -inc: manual shift mode and Drive Selection switch
Engine: 2.5L SKYACTIV-G DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder -inc: cylinder deactivation
GVWR: 2,071 kg (4,566 lb)
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
Temporary spare tire
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Express Open Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tires: P225/55R19 AS
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Laminated Glass
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Wheels: 19" Machined Spoke Alloy w/Polished Finish -inc: dark painted pockets
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Smart City Brake Support and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Collision Mitigation-Front

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Front Bucket Seats
glove box
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
8-Way Driver Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Bucket Front Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Passenger Seat
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Navigation System -inc: free trial
Heated Front Seats -inc: 10-way power driver seat w/power lumbar support and 2-setting drive seat memory, 6-way power front passenger seat w/height adjustment and height adjustable head restraints,
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents

Powertrain

Automatic Transmission

Windows

Sunroof

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Memory Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Automatic Equalizer
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features

Anti-Starter
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
6 spd automatic transmission
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Bluetooth w/Audio Profile
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
steering wheel mounted audio and Bluetooth controls
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
7" colour touchscreen display w/Mazda Connect
SMS text message functionality
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (ABSM) Blind Spot
2 USB and auxiliary input jacks
Aha and Stitcher internet radio functionality
Radio: AM/FM/HD w/Bose Premium Audio -inc: 10 speakers w/Centerpoint 2 Surround Technology and Audiopilot 2 noise compensation technology

