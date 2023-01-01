2018 Mazda CX-5

$28,992 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 9 , 7 1 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 10008684

10008684 Stock #: F53U8E

F53U8E VIN: JM3KFBDM9J0364815

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Snowflake White Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F53U8E

Mileage 59,714 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs 100 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Transmission w/Oil Cooler Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher 58 L Fuel Tank 60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 4.624 Axle Ratio Transmission: 6-Spd SKYACTIV-Drive Sport Mode Auto -inc: manual shift mode and Drive Selection switch Engine: 2.5L SKYACTIV-G DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder -inc: cylinder deactivation GVWR: 2,071 kg (4,566 lb) Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Daytime Running Lights tinted windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-coloured door handles Temporary spare tire Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Black grille w/chrome accents Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Express Open Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Tires: P225/55R19 AS Chrome Side Windows Trim Laminated Glass Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Wheels: 19" Machined Spoke Alloy w/Polished Finish -inc: dark painted pockets Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Delay-Off Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Smart City Brake Support and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Collision Mitigation-Front Power Options Power Mirrors Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Immobilizer tilt steering Trip Computer rear window defogger Navigation System Rear View Camera Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Front Bucket Seats glove box Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Heated Leather Steering Wheel Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage 8-Way Driver Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Bucket Front Seats w/Leatherette Back Material Passenger Seat 40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Navigation System -inc: free trial Heated Front Seats -inc: 10-way power driver seat w/power lumbar support and 2-setting drive seat memory, 6-way power front passenger seat w/height adjustment and height adjustable head restraints, Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Powertrain Automatic Transmission Windows Sunroof Convenience Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating Memory Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Integrated roof antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Automatic Equalizer 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Regular Amplifier Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Wood Trim Interior Additional Features Anti-Starter null ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals 6 spd automatic transmission Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Bluetooth w/Audio Profile Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission steering wheel mounted audio and Bluetooth controls Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat 7" colour touchscreen display w/Mazda Connect SMS text message functionality Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (ABSM) Blind Spot 2 USB and auxiliary input jacks Aha and Stitcher internet radio functionality Radio: AM/FM/HD w/Bose Premium Audio -inc: 10 speakers w/Centerpoint 2 Surround Technology and Audiopilot 2 noise compensation technology

