$25,800+ tax & licensing
2018 Mazda CX-5
GS - Heated Leather & Wheel, 7in Screen, Alloys
2018 Mazda CX-5
GS - Heated Leather & Wheel, 7in Screen, Alloys
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
$25,800
+ taxes & licensing
Used
55,000KM
VIN JM3KFBCM3J0326014
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Crystal Blue Mica
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # SCV9450A
- Mileage 55,000 KM
Vehicle Description
*** MAZDA CX-5 GS AWD LOADED!! *** HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, 7 INCH TOUCHSCREEN!! *** LEATHER INTERIOR, POWER LIFT GATE, 17 INCH ALLOY RIMS, HID HEADLIGHTS!! *** Gorgeous Mazda CX-5 with excellent history in great shape with super LOW MILEAGE!! This AWD SUV comes with TWO SETS OF RIMS & TIRES (Summers AND Winters!!!). This has to be one of the cleanest, low mileage, nicest looking 2018's in the whole province. Check it out! Loaded with HEATED SEATS......HEATED STEERING WHEEL......7-INCH MULTIMEDIA TOUCHSCREEN......Black LEATHER INTERIOR......Leather Wrapped Wheel w/ Media & Cruise Controls......POWER LIFT GATE......Push Button Ignition.......Backup Camera......Rain Sensing Wipers......Wiper De-Icer......Electronic Parking Brake w/ Hold......Keyless Entry......Privacy Tinted Windows......Dual Exit Exhaust......HID Projector Headlights......Power Convenience Package (Windows, Locks, Mirrors)......Auto-Dimming Rear View Mirror......Auto Levelling Headlights......Split Folding Rear Seat......2.5L I4 Engine......6-SPEED Automatic Transmission......17 INCH ALLOY RIMS w/ YOKOHAMA Tires!!
This loaded CX-5 comes with all original books & manuals, two sets of wheels and tires (summer/winter), and only 55,000kkms!! Now sale priced at just $25,800 with financing & extended warranty available!!
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
2018 Mazda CX-5