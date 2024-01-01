Menu
GT AWD| Sunroof, Leather, Remote Starter, Power Memory Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Rear Seats, BOSE Audio, Blind Spot Monitor, Navigation, Rear Camera, Power Tailgate, Comfort Access, Push Start, Bluetooth, Heads Up-Display, Collision Mitigation, Adaptive Cruise, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Assist, Great Service Records, NO ACCIDENTS!

2018 Mazda CX-5

78,811 KM

$27,991

+ tax & licensing
Location

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

204-669-1248

Used
78,811KM
VIN JM3KFBDM3J0364826

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Snowflake White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 364826
  • Mileage 78,811 KM

Vehicle Description

GT AWD| Sunroof, Leather, Remote Starter, Power Memory Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Rear Seats, BOSE Audio, Blind Spot Monitor, Navigation, Rear Camera, Power Tailgate, Comfort Access, Push Start, Bluetooth, Heads Up-Display, Collision Mitigation, Adaptive Cruise, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Assist, Great Service Records, NO ACCIDENTS!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Xenon Headlights
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Map Lights
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Security

Anti-Theft

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Console

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bose Sound System

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Audio
All Equipped
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
Fully loaded
Heads-Up Display
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag
Collision Avoidance System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2018 Mazda CX-5