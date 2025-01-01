$30,698+ tax & licensing
2018 Mazda CX-5
GT Low KM
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
$30,698
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Eternal Blue Mica
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 43,731 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover the perfect blend of style and performance with this 2018 Mazda CX-5 GT. With its sleek Eternal Blue Mica exterior and advanced features, this SUV is ready to elevate your driving experience.
Key Highlights:
- All-Wheel Drive for enhanced traction and control
- Luxurious leather interior with heated front seats
- Advanced safety features including Smart City Brake Support and Blind Spot Monitoring
- 19" Machined Spoke Alloy wheels for a striking appearance
- Power sunroof for an open-air driving experience
- Intuitive navigation system to guide your journeys
- Efficient 2.5L 4-cylinder engine balancing power and fuel economy
With only 43,731 km on the odometer, this well-maintained CX-5 GT still has plenty of adventures ahead. Ready to experience the Mazda difference? Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC today to schedule a test drive or start your purchase process online. Our team is here to answer any questions and ensure you find the perfect vehicle to suit your lifestyle.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.
Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget! Your Experience is Everything.
Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Additional Features
Birchwood Chevrolet
204-837-5811