Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Eternal Blue Mica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 43,731 KM

Vehicle Description

Discover the perfect blend of style and performance with this 2018 Mazda CX-5 GT. With its sleek Eternal Blue Mica exterior and advanced features, this SUV is ready to elevate your driving experience.

Key Highlights:
- All-Wheel Drive for enhanced traction and control
- Luxurious leather interior with heated front seats
- Advanced safety features including Smart City Brake Support and Blind Spot Monitoring
- 19" Machined Spoke Alloy wheels for a striking appearance
- Power sunroof for an open-air driving experience
- Intuitive navigation system to guide your journeys
- Efficient 2.5L 4-cylinder engine balancing power and fuel economy

With only 43,731 km on the odometer, this well-maintained CX-5 GT still has plenty of adventures ahead. Ready to experience the Mazda difference? Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC today to schedule a test drive or start your purchase process online. Our team is here to answer any questions and ensure you find the perfect vehicle to suit your lifestyle.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.

Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget! Your Experience is Everything.

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Smart City Brake Support and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)

Interior

Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Bucket Front Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Navigation System -inc: free trial

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Tires: P225/55R19 AS
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Wheels: 19" Machined Spoke Alloy w/Polished Finish -inc: dark painted pockets
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: 6-Spd SKYACTIV-Drive Sport Mode Auto -inc: manual shift mode and Drive Selection switch
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Piano Black Door Panel Insert
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Heated Front Seats -inc: 10-way power driver seat w/power lumbar support and 2-setting drive seat memory
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (ABSM) Blind Spot
6-way power front passenger seat w/height adjustment and height adjustable head restraints
Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2018 Mazda CX-5