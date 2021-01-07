2018 Mazda CX-5

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain All Wheel Drive Automatic Transmission Windows Sunroof rear window defogger Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features Premium Audio Anti-Starter Navigation System Rear View Camera Power Lift Gates Keyless Start Heated Leather Steering Wheel Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals HD Radio Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Bluetooth w/Audio Profile Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Delay-Off Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror steering wheel mounted audio and Bluetooth controls Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (ABSm) Blind Spot Sensor Smart City Brake Support and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Wheels: 19" Machined Spoke Alloy w/Polished Finish -inc: dark painted pockets Audio Aux Input Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat 4 Cyl Engine 2 USB and auxiliary input jacks Radio: AM/FM/HD w/Bose Premium Audio -inc: 10 speakers w/Centerpoint 2 Surround Technology and Audiopilot 2 noise compensation technology 7"

