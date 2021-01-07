+ taxes & licensing
204-633-2420
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
204-633-2420
+ taxes & licensing
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
Odometer is 13883 kilometers below market average!
2018 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring SKYACTIV® 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V 6-Speed Automatic AWD Machine Gray Metallic
New Brakes, All Wheel Drive, Blind Spot Detection, Push Button Start, Remote Start, 10 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Leather Upholstery, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/HD w/Bose Premium Audio, Rain sensing wipers, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Wheels: 19" Machined Spoke Alloy w/Polished Finish.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6