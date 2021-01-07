Menu
2018 Mazda CX-5

37,359 KM

Details Description Features

$30,990

+ tax & licensing
$30,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Contact Seller
2018 Mazda CX-5

2018 Mazda CX-5

GT Heated Seats And Steering | Navigation | Remote Start

2018 Mazda CX-5

GT Heated Seats And Steering | Navigation | Remote Start

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$30,990

+ taxes & licensing

37,359KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6381033
  • Stock #: F3RAHY
  • VIN: JM3KFBDM4J0397222

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Machine Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3RAHY
  • Mileage 37,359 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents


Odometer is 13883 kilometers below market average!

2018 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring SKYACTIV® 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V 6-Speed Automatic AWD Machine Gray Metallic

New Brakes, All Wheel Drive, Blind Spot Detection, Push Button Start, Remote Start, 10 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Leather Upholstery, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/HD w/Bose Premium Audio, Rain sensing wipers, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Wheels: 19" Machined Spoke Alloy w/Polished Finish.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
Sunroof
rear window defogger
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Premium Audio
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Keyless Start
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
HD Radio
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Bluetooth w/Audio Profile
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
steering wheel mounted audio and Bluetooth controls
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (ABSm) Blind Spot Sensor
Smart City Brake Support and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Wheels: 19" Machined Spoke Alloy w/Polished Finish -inc: dark painted pockets
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
4 Cyl Engine
2 USB and auxiliary input jacks
Radio: AM/FM/HD w/Bose Premium Audio -inc: 10 speakers w/Centerpoint 2 Surround Technology and Audiopilot 2 noise compensation technology
7"

