Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Mazda CX-5

53,624 KM

Details Description Features

$24,993

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,993

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

204-895-3777

Contact Seller
2018 Mazda CX-5

2018 Mazda CX-5

GS* Reverse Camera/Heated Seats/REMOTE STARTER

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mazda CX-5

GS* Reverse Camera/Heated Seats/REMOTE STARTER

Location

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

  1. 7528719
  2. 7528719
Contact Seller

$24,993

+ taxes & licensing

53,624KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7528719
  • Stock #: 25102
  • VIN: JM3KFACM8J0300776

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 53,624 KM

Vehicle Description

SAVE $1000 ******See how to qualify for an additional $1000 OFF our posted price with dealer arranged financing OAC. * CLEAN CARFAX * BLUETOOTH, REVERSE CAMERA, HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL, PUSH BUTTON START, REMOTE STARTER ** PLEASE NOTE - IF YOU ARE EMAILING FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, SUCH AS A CARFAX, ADDITIONAL INFORMATION OR TO CONFIRM OPTIONS . WE ADVISE OUR CUSTOMERS TO PLEASE CHECK THEIR EMAIL SPAM/JUNK MAIL FOLDER ** This ''BEAUTIFUL'' 2018 Mazda CX-5 GS will suit your needs regardless of your lifestyle! Well equipped with great options such as BLUETOOTH, REVERSE CAMERA, HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL, PUSH BUTTON START, REMOTE STARTER, air conditioning and more. Call us today! Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometer vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Steering
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

2016 Nissan Versa SV...
 34,061 KM
$12,997 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Silve...
 13,086 KM
$43,592 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Big Ho...
 39,509 KM
$47,593 + tax & lic

Email Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

Call Dealer

204-895-XXXX

(click to show)

204-895-3777

Alternate Numbers
1-866-715-3215
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory