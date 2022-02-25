2018 Mazda CX-5

$33,997 + taxes & licensing 5 5 , 6 3 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8328852

8328852 Stock #: 25420

25420 VIN: JM3KFBCM4J0352511

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 25420

Mileage 55,634 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Window Wiper Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Interior Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.