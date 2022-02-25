Menu
2018 Mazda CX-5

55,634 KM

$33,997

+ tax & licensing
$33,997

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

204-895-3777

2018 Mazda CX-5

GS* AWD/Reverse Camera/Heated Seats/Power Liftgate

2018 Mazda CX-5

GS* AWD/Reverse Camera/Heated Seats/Power Liftgate

Location

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

55,634KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8328852
  • Stock #: 25420
  • VIN: JM3KFBCM4J0352511

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 55,634 KM

Vehicle Description

SAVE $1000 ******See how to qualify for an additional $1000 OFF our posted price with dealer arranged financing OAC. * NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS * ALL WHEEL DRIVE, HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, REVERSE CAMERA, POWER LIFTGATE A vehicle that will suit your needs, regardless of your lifestyle! EFFICIENT, RELIABLE and COMFORTABLE! Come and see the ''SPACIOUS'' 2018 Mazda CX-5 GS! Well equipped with features such as ALL WHEEL DRIVE, KEY LESS START, HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL, BLUETOOTH, REVERSE CAMERA, automatic transmission, air conditioning, power windows, locks and more! Call us today! Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
AM/FM Stereo
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

