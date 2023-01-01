Menu
2018 Mazda CX-9

112,813 KM

Details Description Features

$29,998

+ tax & licensing
Winnipeg Mini

204-887-6464

GT Local | HUD | Nav | Radar Cruise

Location

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-887-6464

112,813KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10052397
  • Stock #: F54H4X
  • VIN: JM3TCBDY7J0227517

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Machine Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 112,813 KM

Vehicle Description

Local | Collision Free
- Heads Up Display
- Navigation
- Heated Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Lane Departure
- Blind Spot
- Radar Adaptive Cruise Control
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
GVWR: 2,638 kgs (5,816 lbs)
65-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
4.411 Axle Ratio
74 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 2.5L SKYACTIV-G I4 Turbo
Transmission: SKYACTIV-Drive 6-Speed Automatic -inc: manual-shift mode and drive selection switch
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Laminated Glass
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Chrome Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Variable Intermittent Wiper and Defroster
Tires: P255/50R20 AS -inc: temporary spare tire
Wheels: 20" Light Grey High Lustre Alloy
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Smart City Brake Support and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Collision Mitigation-Front

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Navigation System
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
4 Seatback Storage Pockets
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
6-Way Passenger Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black/Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Fixed 50-50 Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 3 position heat settings, 10-way adjustable power driver's seat w/power lumbar support, 8-way power adjustable passenger seat w/power lumbar support and driver memory seat (2 memory settings)
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Voice Activation and Radio Data System
Radio: AM/FM/HD Bose Audio System w/12 Speakers -inc: 8" colour touchscreen display w/MAZDA CONNECT, Centerpoint 2 Surround Technology and AudioPilot 2 Noise Compensation Technology including 9 channels of customized equalization and SurroundStage sign...

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Bluetooth w/Audio Profile
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Curtain 1st
Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 3 position heat settings
steering wheel mounted Bluetooth and audio controls
Fixed 50-50 Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front
HMI commander switch
SMS text message functionality
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (ABSM) Blind Spot
Centerpoint 2 Surround Technology and AudioPilot 2 Noise Compensation Technology including 9 channels of customized equalization and SurroundStage signal processing
(2) USB ports w/2 additional in rear armrest
Aha/Stitcher internet radio functionality and SiriusXM satellite radio (includes free 3 month trial subscription)
10-way adjustable power driver's seat w/power lumbar support
Radio: AM/FM/HD Bose Audio System w/12 Speakers -inc: 8" colour touchscreen display w/MAZDA CONNECT
8-way power adjustable passenger seat w/power lumbar support and driver memory seat (2 memory settings)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

