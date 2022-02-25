$36,809+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$36,809
+ taxes & licensing
River City Ford
204-837-3636
2018 Mazda CX-9
2018 Mazda CX-9
GS-L
Location
River City Ford
3636 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0Z8
204-837-3636
$36,809
+ taxes & licensing
63,032KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8449179
- Stock #: 200926PR
- VIN: JM3TCBCY8J0200926
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 200926PR
- Mileage 63,032 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From River City Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
River City Ford
3636 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0Z8