Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Mazda CX-9

63,032 KM

Details

$36,809

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$36,809

+ taxes & licensing

River City Ford

204-837-3636

Contact Seller
2018 Mazda CX-9

2018 Mazda CX-9

GS-L

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mazda CX-9

GS-L

Location

River City Ford

3636 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0Z8

204-837-3636

  1. 8449179
  2. 8449179
  3. 8449179
  4. 8449179
  5. 8449179
  6. 8449179
  7. 8449179
  8. 8449179
  9. 8449179
  10. 8449179
  11. 8449179
  12. 8449179
  13. 8449179
  14. 8449179
  15. 8449179
  16. 8449179
  17. 8449179
  18. 8449179
  19. 8449179
  20. 8449179
  21. 8449179
  22. 8449179
  23. 8449179
  24. 8449179
  25. 8449179
  26. 8449179
  27. 8449179
  28. 8449179
  29. 8449179
  30. 8449179
  31. 8449179
  32. 8449179
  33. 8449179
  34. 8449179
  35. 8449179
Contact Seller

$36,809

+ taxes & licensing

63,032KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8449179
  • Stock #: 200926PR
  • VIN: JM3TCBCY8J0200926

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 200926PR
  • Mileage 63,032 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From River City Ford

2019 Ford Escape SE
 40,184 KM
$34,987 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai KONA Es...
 84,572 KM
$22,414 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Escape S
 31,053 KM
$29,911 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email River City Ford

River City Ford

River City Ford

3636 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0Z8

Call Dealer

204-837-XXXX

(click to show)

204-837-3636

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory