2018 Mazda MAZDA3

$22,982 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 6 , 5 0 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 10092018

10092018 Stock #: F54YNA

F54YNA VIN: JM1BN1V7XJ1158508

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Snowflake White Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 86,501 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Front-wheel drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs 100 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 50 L Fuel Tank Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust Engine: 2.0L SKYACTIV-G DOHC 16-Valve I4 52-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Transmission: 6-Speed SKYACTIV-Drive Automatic -inc: manual-shift mode and drive selection switch Safety Brake Assist Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Smart City Brake Support and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Interior Immobilizer glove box Manual air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Driver And Passenger Door Bins Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 12V DC Power Outlet 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Valet Function Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: manual 6-way adjustable driver seat, manual 4-way adjustable passenger seat and adjustable heat Passenger Seat Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Exterior Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Black grille w/chrome accents Light tinted glass Body-Coloured Front Bumper Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Tires: 205/60R16 AS Wheels: 16" Silver Finish Alloy Media / Nav / Comm Window grid antenna 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Voice Activation and Radio Data System Radio: AM/FM/HD Audio System -inc: 6 speakers, 7" colour touchscreen display w/MAZDA CONNECT, HMI commander switch, navigation-ready (requires navigation SD card accessory), Bluetooth, steering wheel mounted Bluetooth and audio controls, 2 USB inputs a... Additional Features 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: manual 6-way adjustable driver seat manual 4-way adjustable passenger seat and adjustable heat

