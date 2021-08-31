Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

67,250 KM

Details Description Features

$18,997

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,997

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

204-895-3777

Contact Seller
2018 Mazda MAZDA3

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GS* Bluetooth/Heated Seats/Reverse Camera

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GS* Bluetooth/Heated Seats/Reverse Camera

Location

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

  1. 7740414
  2. 7740414
  3. 7740414
  4. 7740414
  5. 7740414
  6. 7740414
  7. 7740414
  8. 7740414
  9. 7740414
  10. 7740414
  11. 7740414
  12. 7740414
  13. 7740414
  14. 7740414
  15. 7740414
  16. 7740414
  17. 7740414
  18. 7740414
  19. 7740414
  20. 7740414
  21. 7740414
  22. 7740414
  23. 7740414
  24. 7740414
  25. 7740414
  26. 7740414
  27. 7740414
  28. 7740414
Contact Seller

$18,997

+ taxes & licensing

67,250KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7740414
  • Stock #: 25160
  • VIN: 3MZBN1V75JM225693

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 67,250 KM

Vehicle Description

SAVE $1000 ******See how to qualify for an additional $1000 OFF our posted price with dealer arranged financing OAC. * ONLY ONE PREVIOUS OWNER, NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS * REVERSE CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, PUSH BUTTON START, HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL EFFICIENT, RELIABLE and ATTRACTIVE! Come and see this 2018 Mazda 3 GS! Nicely equipped with features such as REVERSE CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, PUSH BUTTON START, HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL, automatic transmission, air conditioning, power windows, locks and more! Call us today! Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Steering
Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
AM/FM Stereo

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

2014 Honda Fit DX-A*...
 26,411 KM
$14,997 + tax & lic
2018 Dodge Grand Car...
 72,409 KM
$28,997 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Corolla ...
 20,865 KM
$21,998 + tax & lic

Email Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

Call Dealer

204-895-XXXX

(click to show)

204-895-3777

Alternate Numbers
1-866-715-3215
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory