$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
West Coast Auto & RV
204-831-5005
2018 Mazda MAZDA3
2018 Mazda MAZDA3
Sport GS Auto ***NEW ARRIVAL***
Location
West Coast Auto & RV
2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-831-5005
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
28,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8175034
- Stock #: WC22014
- VIN: JM1BN1L76J1165832
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sonic Silver Metallic
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 28,000 KM
Vehicle Description
NEW ARRIVAL... CONTACT US FOR DETAILS! DP#0038
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From West Coast Auto & RV
West Coast Auto & RV
2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5