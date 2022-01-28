2018 Mazda MAZDA3

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8175034

8175034 Stock #: WC22014

WC22014 VIN: JM1BN1L76J1165832

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Sonic Silver Metallic

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 28,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.