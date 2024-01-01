Menu
AMERIKAL AUTO 3160 WILKES AVENUE, WINNIPEG MANITOBA.

ALL PREMIUM PRE-OWNED VEHICLES.

PLEASE CALL THE NUMBER OR TEXT 2049905659 PRIOR TO COMING IN.

BEAUTIFUL WHITE C43 COUPE.

2017 MERCEDES-Benz C 43 AMG 4MATIC ALL-WHEEL DRIVE FULLY LOADED 3.0L TWIN TURBO 6 CYLINDER 5 passenger with ONLY 95,500KMS, automatic transmission, keyless entry, PUSH TO START, HEATED LEATHER AND SUEDE SEATING, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, 360 CAMERA WITH BIRDS EYE VIEW AND BACK UP CAMERA, GPS/NAVIGATION, MANY DIFFERENT DRIVE-ABILITY OPTIONS AND SPORT PLUS, traction control, cruise control, power locks, power steering, power windows, AM/FM/CD/MP3/AUX/USB/BLUETOOTH player, CLEAN TITLE, COMES SAFETIED, AND READY TO GO! We at AMERIKAL AUTO are professional, and we offer a no-pressure, hassle-free, and family-oriented environment. We are here to help you. Bank Financing Available! Only $32,999 + taxes. Dealers permit #4780.

Every vehicle we have comes with a Manitoba Certified Safety Inspection and a carproof/carfax history report.

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

95,500 KM

$32,999

+ tax & licensing
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

AMG C 43 4MATIC

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

AMG C 43 4MATIC

Location

Amerikal Auto

3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8

204-990-5659

$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
95,500KM
VIN WDDWJ6EB9JF736587

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 95,500 KM

Vehicle Description

AMERIKAL AUTO 3160 WILKES AVENUE, WINNIPEG MANITOBA.

ALL PREMIUM PRE-OWNED VEHICLES.

PLEASE CALL THE NUMBER OR TEXT 2049905659 PRIOR TO COMING IN.

BEAUTIFUL WHITE C43 COUPE.

2017 MERCEDES-Benz C 43 AMG 4MATIC ALL-WHEEL DRIVE FULLY LOADED 3.0L TWIN TURBO 6 CYLINDER 5 passenger with ONLY 95,500KMS, automatic transmission, keyless entry, PUSH TO START, HEATED LEATHER AND SUEDE SEATING, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, 360 CAMERA WITH BIRDS EYE VIEW AND BACK UP CAMERA, GPS/NAVIGATION, MANY DIFFERENT DRIVE-ABILITY OPTIONS AND SPORT PLUS, traction control, cruise control, power locks, power steering, power windows, AM/FM/CD/MP3/AUX/USB/BLUETOOTH player, CLEAN TITLE, COMES SAFETIED, AND READY TO GO! We at AMERIKAL AUTO are professional, and we offer a no-pressure, hassle-free, and family-oriented environment. We are here to help you. Bank Financing Available! Only $32,999 + taxes. Dealers permit #4780.

Every vehicle we have comes with a Manitoba Certified Safety Inspection and a carproof/carfax history report.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Amerikal Auto

Amerikal Auto

3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8

204-990-5659

$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

Amerikal Auto

204-990-5659

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class