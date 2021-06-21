2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

$49,899 + taxes & licensing 5 3 , 5 3 5 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7357874

7357874 Stock #: F43XB6

F43XB6 VIN: 55SWF6EB9JU260078

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Polar White

Interior Colour Black/Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 53,535 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Heated Mirrors Driver Knee Airbag Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Front air conditioning Powertrain All Wheel Drive Automatic Transmission Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Floor mats Windows rear window defogger Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Additional Features Anti-Starter Power Folding Mirrors Active suspension Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission Transmission: 9G-TRONIC Automatic Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

