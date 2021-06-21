Menu
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

53,535 KM

Details Description Features

$49,899

+ tax & licensing
$49,899

+ taxes & licensing

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

204-452-0756

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

AMG C 43 Parking & Night Package!

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

AMG C 43 Parking & Night Package!

Location

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

$49,899

+ taxes & licensing

53,535KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7357874
  Stock #: F43XB6
  VIN: 55SWF6EB9JU260078

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polar White
  • Interior Colour Black/Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 53,535 KM

Vehicle Description

At Volvo Winnipeg we strive to give you a seamless experience. Whether you are purchasing a new or pre-owned vehicle or servicing with us experience is everything. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Heated Mirrors
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
rear window defogger
Tire Pressure Monitor
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Transmission: 9G-TRONIC Automatic
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

