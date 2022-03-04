2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

$37,992 + taxes & licensing 7 2 , 0 5 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8600804

8600804 Stock #: F4J4VV

F4J4VV VIN: 55SWF4KB4JU275726

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black/Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4J4VV

Mileage 72,057 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Chrome bodyside mouldings Light tinted glass LED brakelights Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Trunk Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets And Reservoir Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert Black Grille w/Metal-Look Accents Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Interior Security System Air Conditioning tilt steering rear window defogger Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Front air conditioning ashtray Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Rear centre armrest w/storage Front Cupholder Air filtration Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Front Cigar Lighter(s) Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor Power Fuel Flap Locking Type 40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away MB Apps Selective Service Internet Access 10-Way Driver Seat Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents 10-Way Passenger Seat Power Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Safety Heated Mirrors Driver Knee Airbag Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners Active Brake Assist BabySmart Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Power Options Power Mirrors Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive 3.07 Axle Ratio Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers 150 amp alternator Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars 66 L Fuel Tank Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Engine: 2.0L DOHC I4 Turbo -inc: auto stop/start function 60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery Automatic Ride Control Comfort Ride Suspension Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel Convenience Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Media / Nav / Comm Window grid antenna 8 speakers 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Audio Theft Deterrent Additional Features Anti-Starter Power Folding Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.