Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

94,000 KM

Details Description Features

$29,993

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,993

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Contact Seller
2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

250 Awd

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

250 Awd

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. 10386882
  2. 10386882
  3. 10386882
  4. 10386882
  5. 10386882
Contact Seller

$29,993

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
94,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10386882
  • Stock #: F579MV
  • VIN: WDDSJ4GB9JN537433

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Calcite White
  • Interior Colour Black/Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F579MV
  • Mileage 94,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival !
Manitoba's #1 New and Certified Pre-Owned Hyundai Dealer! Come and See Why!

Thank you for viewing our inventory online. We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments.

We offer a full online and in-store experience, shop the way you want!
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:
*Full Multipoint Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning

Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!

Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai!

Dealer permit #4423
Dealer permit #4423

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
115 amp alternator
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
Comfort Ride Suspension
4.60 Axle Ratio
51 L Fuel Tank
62-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 2.0L I-4 Turbo w/Direct Injection -inc: ECO start/stop function,
Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Wheels: 17" 10-Spoke
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Rear View Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Information Centre
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Front air conditioning
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Fixed Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
10-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement, Cushion Extension and Cushion Tilt
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Safety

Heated Mirrors
First Aid Kit
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Active Brake Assist
BabySmart Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Window grid antenna
8 speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio
Radio: Audio 20 w/Single CD & Bluetooth -inc: 7.0" central media display

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Anti-Starter
null
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Steering Wheel Shift Paddles
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Transmission: 7-Speed Double Clutch
Engine: 2.0L I-4 Turbo w/Direct Injection -inc: ECO start/stop function
SPORT PACKAGE -inc: AMG Styling Package, chrome diamond grille, Sport Brake System (951), perforated front disc brakes and MB inscribed calipers, Wheels: 18" AMG Twin 5-Spoke, Tires: P225/40R18 All Season Run-Flat, Enhanced Engine Sound

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Hyundai

2015 Volkswagen Golf...
 117,893 KM
$15,994 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Santa F...
 91,201 KM
$25,992 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Tucson ...
 39,229 KM
$34,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

Call Dealer

204-633-XXXX

(click to show)

204-633-2420

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory